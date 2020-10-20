Chuck Strangers Catches A Vibe On "Too Afraid To Dance"

It's been over a year since Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, and Underachievers came together for their Beast Coast project. Since then, everyone that participated put their best foot forward with their own projects. Chuck Strangers unleashed plenty of singles this year, returning to the frontline with his latest body of work, Too Afraid To Dance. The rapper's latest project is eight songs in length with appearances from Caleb Giles, KA, and Navy Blue.

“I’m just in a whole different mind state with only a couple years left in my 20’s,” Strangers said in a statement about his latest project. “I’ve had time to mature and really look into who I am and what I want to put out there.”

Check out Chuck Strangers' latest project below.