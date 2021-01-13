Authorities are cracking down on the Capitol riots but for the most part, it hasn't been too difficult. Many of those who stormed Capitol buildings lacked discretion when their faces became easily identified on Getty Images. Additionally, many left traces of their presence at Capitol on the day of the riots scattered across the Internet. As more information about the riots becomes available, it appears that some of the people that attempted a government takeover may have been extremely prominent individuals. Chuck Norris, however, is not among them.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A rep for the actor issued a statement after a selfie went viral which many believed was to be Chuck Norris standing with the insurrectionists. Erik Kritzer, Norris' rep, said that the claims Norris was at the riots are false and said the image that circulated was of a "wannabe look-alike" posing as the actor. The Trump supporter who posted it, identified as Matthew Bledsoe, shared the tweet before the mob stormed Capitol. "Chuck Norris," Bledsoe captioned the photo.

"This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike although Chuck is much more handsome," Kritzer said. "Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family."

Norris is a long-time supporter of the Republican party. He endorsed Trump in the 2016 elections against Hillary Clinton, though he didn't make a public endorsement again in 2020.

Check out the lookalike picture below.