He told the world to "Fight the Power" back in the 1980s, and that's exactly what Chuck D has been doing ever since. The Public Enemy frontman has become a legendary figure in hip hop, but beyond his musical efforts, the emcee has worked as a social activist on behalf of his community. He's partnered with organizations like the National Urban League, the National Alliance for African-American Athletes, and Rock the Vote. Throughout his entire career, Chuck D has been a leading voice in social justice and cultural issues, and he's been honored for those endeavors as a recipient of the 2019 Woody Guthrie Prize.



"Woody was a fighter for the people, and Chuck D’s message has consistently aligned with Woody’s: choose a side, fight the power and work for a better world,” said Woody Guthrie Center Director Deana McCloud according to Variety. "We are honored to recognize Chuck’s work as he shines a light on social and cultural issues through his words and encourages us all to take action for equality and justice. We know that Woody would be rapping right alongside him as he speaks truth to power."

The "Don't Believe the Hype" rapper was congratulated by his famous friends on social media including Cypress Hill's B-Real (who called him his "big bro"), Busta Rhymes (who called him "Godfather"), Thandie Newton, DJ Lord, Terry Crews, Chris Webber, and Cat Power. Check out a few highlights from Chuck D below.