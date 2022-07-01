Hip Hop has once again made its way to the Jeopardy stage, and a contestant has found herself on the receiving end of jibes for not knowing the correct answer. Jeopardy has always allotted space for Hip Hop facts and more often than not, contestants get the answers correct. The long-standing trivia-centered series has been a staple in homes of all backgrounds, but seeing Hip Hop highlighted is a treat for the culture.

On a recent episode, a category of "Chuck D" was featured, and it hosted questions about notable figures including Charles Dickens, Charles Darwin, and of course, Public Enemy icon Chuck D.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

The hint was: “In the 1980s Chuck D began fighting the power in this Hip-Hop group with Flavor Flav, a man who always knew what time it was.” While this answer may seem simple to most, the contestant responded, "The Funky Bunch." This, of course, was the name of the crew with Mark "Marky Mark" Wahlberg back in the actor's rapping days.

A Public Enemy fan took to Twitter to disparage the woman for giving the incorrect answer, but the Rap icon was quick to react in her defense.

"Everybody don’t know everything… it’s why I introduce myself wherever I go and whoever I talk to," he wrote. "It’s just courtesy. But the sad thing is not knowing those other Chuck Ds." Another fan added that if this was a Jeopardy hint about a more recent Pop artist, they wouldn't know that answer, either.

Check out the Jeopardy moment, and Chuck D's response, below.