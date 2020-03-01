After days of public disagreement between Chuck D and Flavor Flav, Chuck D has clarified the situation on his Twitter.

He explained that his support for Sanders stems from the loss of his father in 2016 and his support for Medicare for All.

"My Dad passing in 2016 and Granddaughter being born automatically put healthcare and childcare at the top of my brain. There ain’t a candidate running that can answer to 3 Black struggling generations living in the same crib, same time. If y’all don’t know THIS-it’s a bad problem

"I dig aspects of Bern. Hate the party Bulsht. But can relate to half the issues & get forward. Use your minds & be ready to fight whoever in office. My rap bro @KillerMike is nice.I am not-Wake the fcuk up get off your asses make yourself important where YOU live. This aint vodka."

He also continues by explaining that Flav doesn't care about politics so "Don't attack Flav on what he don't know."

"...It’s not about BERNIE with Flav," he says. "he don’t know the difference between BarrySanders or BernieSanders he don’t know either..."

Saturday, Flav's lawyer released a statement saying, "Flav has always delivered his authentic self. That authenticity compels him to speak out to ensure voters are not misled and that Public Enemy’s music does not become the soundtrack of a fake revolution."