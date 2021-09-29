*Update* Chuck D has issued a formal statement to clarify his remarks: "JUST TO BE CLEAR, I'm not the R. Kelly fan here. I ain't got any of his songs. And his actions were trash." We've included the photo of his statement below.

Original Story:

Following R. Kelly being found guilty on all counts relating to sex crimes and trafficking, there have been thousands who have taken to the internet to share their thoughts. From those involved in the industry to ex-fans to diehard supporters, debates and arguments have erupted. As think-pieces and op-eds roll in one after another, Chuck D has given his take, and it has been met with backlash.

The Public Enemy icon sent out a flurry of tweets that mentioned not only Kelly, but Ike Turner and Rick James. "Interesting to see the conversation on @siriusxmvolume segue from tiktok to Kelly," he said.



Nuccio DiNuzzo / Stringer / Getty Images

"When you start seeing 30-40 year olds swimming the same social media waters as 12 year olds ..social media & entertainment mixing.. it’s like putting a nightclub inside the high school gym .uh oh," Chuck added. "Abused in his youth… an addict as a adult. Ike Turner served 18 months in prison.. Rick James did similar time. Ike came out a changed positive human being. How long should R Kelly spend in prison -and does a USA system give a man a chance for a man to change his world around?" he questioned. "Its not a sympathetic question at all . Not the least."

Later he added, "Mixing grown folk lifestyle with black youth was so endorsed financed perpetuated as so urban cool by radio. Black audiences were abused while 25yrs poppin champagne in the sandbox. The boundaries were sloppy w head nods. That dude & others gave clues that the gatekeepers ignored."

The Rap icon was accused of making excuses for the alleged behaviors of R. Kelly, but Chuck D wasn't moved.



Provided By Chuck D