Chronixx & Sampa The Great Team Up On "Black Is Beautiful (Remix)"

Aron A.
December 17, 2019 20:17
Black Is Beautiful (Remix)
Chronixx Feat. Sampa The Great

Chronixx is back with the remix.


Chronixx has been buzzing throughout the decade. Although he's been in the game since his teens, in the last few years, he's truly become an international sensation working with everyone from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber to Little Simz, Berner, Mr. Eazi, Major Lazer and more. 2017 was the year he blessed fans with his album, Chronology which was later nominated for a Grammy.

This week, he came through with a remix of one of the tracks off of Chronology to cap off the year on a strong note. Teaming up with Sampa The Great, Chronixx comes through with the official remix to his song, "Black Is Beautiful." The two are an incredible pairing together, taking the Chronology track and bringing to new heights with Sampa's contributions.

Quotable Lyrics
Black conscious
Understand the plight of my people
Now we looking way past equal
Another generation
March on the steps to feel

Chronixx
Chronixx Sampa The Great
