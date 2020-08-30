Despite a limited release and numerous delays as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet opened to $53 million at the box office, an impressive showing considering the movie-going climate.

“We are off to a fantastic start internationally and couldn’t be more pleased,” Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, said. “Christopher Nolan has once again delivered an event worthy motion picture that demands to be seen on the big screen, and we are thrilled that audiences across the globe are getting the opportunity to see Tenet.”

Tenet follows an unnamed protagonist, played by John David Washington, who battles against time to prevent the start of World War III. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and Michael Caine.

“Thank you to our exhibition partners for their tireless efforts in reopening their cinemas in a safe and socially-distanced way,” Emmerich said. “Given the unprecedented circumstances of this global release we know we’re running a marathon, not a sprint, and look forward to long playability for this film globally for many weeks to come.”

Tenet cost $200 million to produce, so getting all the way out of the negative will be a difficult task. The film has yet to open in the United States where many major markets will not be able to show the film due to the pandemic.

