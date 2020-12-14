Filmer Christopher Nolan, who's been firing off hot takes on the film industry all week, says he is a big fan of the Fast & The Furious film Tokyo Drift, as well as David Fincher's Alien 3.

“I’m sort of an original recipe [guy],” Nolan said on MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I mean the Rob Cohen original. But I’ve got a very soft spot for Tokyo Drift, actually. And then the skill as Justin Lin’s iterations, as they got crazier and bigger and crazier and bigger, they became something else, but something else kind of fun.”

"The fun thing about those movies is even as they’ve gotten bigger and bigger and bigger, as sequels have to do," he added, "everyone always complains that sequels get bigger but we’re the people making sequels get bigger, we do want them bigger, you don’t want them smaller, it’s the Alien 3 lesson that [David] Fincher learned. You can do it but it’s not going to make anybody happy, even though personally I love that film, a lot more than he does in fact.”

Earlier this week, Nolan took shots at Warner Bros for partnering with HBO Max to release their 2021 film on the streaming service.

