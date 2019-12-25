Christmas is officially upon us, and there's no shortage of celebrities sharing their holiday festivities with the world. Here's a round-up of how your faves are celebrating the holiday. Many stars demonstrated the belief that the holidays are a time to spend with family. Some shared posts of their kids enjoying Christmas morning, like 2 Chainz's photo of his two daughters, Heaven and Harmony, and son, Halo, rocking some onesies with the caption: "Merry Xmas from the onesie gang #Godislove.

Offset went into Santa mode for the kids, showing off his moves in the festive costume.

Yung Miami wished us all a Merry Christmas with a precious pic of her son, Jai, holding her newborn daughter, Summer.

Skepta also gushed over his child on social media, posting a photo of himself wearing a Teletubbies costume next to his daughter with the caption: "EVERYTHING 4 U 💘."

Christmas Eve also provided many opportunities to show the love. DJ Khaled cuddled up next to his son, Asahd, and shared a cute video of himself pretending to look for his son.

Trey Songz also shared the Christmas Eve joy with a photo of him and his son, Noah, next to family members around the Christmas tree.

Fabolous showed off his family's drip with a shot of their all-white matching outfits, complete with animated snow.

Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union also matched with the fam in coordinating PJs.

And Chris Brown showed off his gift to his daughter: "I asked her what she wanted for Christmas and she says... “BALENCIAGA”. 😳 5 year old swag."

It looks like Christmas a success this year!