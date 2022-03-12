It has been an interesting day over on Instagram for Kim Kardashian. Days after a judge declared her legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West, Kim was back on Instagram, this time sharing couple's photos with Pete Davidson. The reality star mogul and her comedian boyfriend have been keeping their romance under lock and key, but only recently have they begun speaking about one another in the media.

This slow launch into the next phase of their relationship has placed eyes keenly squared on Kanye West as the public expects some reaction. That has yet to come, but famed actress Christina Ricci has taken to her Instagram Story to call out the Rap mogul.



Roy Rochlin / Stringer / Getty Images

West has faced allegations of narcissism and abuse following his online antics and "Skete" jokes, and the Addams Family icon wasn't happy with what she saw. Ricci shared a screenshot of a Los Angeles Times article that questioned why there wasn't backlash against West after a second video to "Eazy" was revealed where Davidson was once again targeted.

"It’s called Post Separation Abuse and it’s happening to one of the most famous, wealthiest, powerful women in the world," the actress penned over the image. "Harassment, threats, public humiliation, it’s all there." Responses have been mixed. Check it out below.



