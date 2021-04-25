Christina Milian has switched gears from the realm of music in recent years and has focused her efforts on her acting career. She recently replaced the late Naya Rivera for the upcoming Step Up TV series, set to arrive sometime soon. Aside from acting, the 39-year-old also is a full-time mother of three. She welcomed her second child with boyfriend Matt Pokora recently, sharing the exciting news on the social media platform.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Attaching a bare-faced photo of herself freshly after giving birth to her baby boy, she began in the caption, “Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy! Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived!”

She continued, “I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from? ) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed. Now it’s party of 5 baby! Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You’re a king in my eyes.”

Social media users noted how stunning Milian appeared in the photo despite just having given birth. "imagine looking this gorgeous after giving birth," wrote one person in a viral tweet.

As mentioned briefly before, it is her second child with Pokora. The pair welcomed their first child together, Isaiah in January of 2020. Milian also shares an older 11-year-old daughter with her ex-husband The Dream.

She announced the bun in her oven back in December with an adorable shot of the couple gripping Milian's stomach. "You and Me + 3," she wrote simply in the caption.

Congrats to the couple on their new bundle of joy!

[via]