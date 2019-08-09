Christina Milian and her boyfriend Matt Pokora announced their pregnancy at the end of the July, showing off an ultrasound with their little peanut sitting at just a few weeks. The baby marks Christina's second child but first with Matt and it's safe to say they're both excited about their new adventure together. The "Dip It Low" singer has now updated her fans further with a new photo that sees her growing baby bump in an all-white longe sleeve dress.

The advertisement sparked caption details how the Bring It On actress has endured a hard first trimester but she's found a community that's kept her going strong. "Being preggo for the second time around is def a WHOLE NEW EXPERIENCE! After getting thru the long and completely exhausting 1st trimester.. rightfully so as my body is generating an awesome human being, a girlfriend told me about the @peanut app," she wrote.

Christina's daughter, 9-year-old daughter, Violet (who she had with ex The Dream) is already looking forward to having another sibling. “She has several siblings from her dad’s side, [but] now she gets to be the boss and in control when it comes to me, so she’s excited about it,” Christina said. “She’s always rubbing my belly now. She thinks it’s gonna be a boy. So she already has her dibs in for that, so we’ll see.”