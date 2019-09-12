Nick Cannon might come across kind of goofy at times but when it comes to the ladies, he undoubtedly has pull. Over his career, he's been romantically connected to tons of women; having children with Mariah Carey, dating Kim Kardashian, and the list goes on. At one point in time, he and Christian Milian were a thing but his inability to keep it in his pants sparked their break-up.

Finding out your S/O's been creeping can't be easy, especially when there are receipts to validate the doubt. Christiana Milian said she found out Nick Cannon was creeping after she hacked his phone. Apparently, she just "tried" a password that successfully worked. From there, she continued to collect intel on Nick who was apparently clueless that she was aware.

"For like a month, I was reading messages," she explained. "I was stuck in Romania. I had time. I cannot bust him when I am away. I need to bust him in person so in the meantime, I’m going to get my intel, make sure this is for real for real and it was for real.”

Even though things ended on a bad note, Christiana Milian got over it eventually. After it was announced that Nick Cannon and Mariah were getting married, she said that she was happy for them, despite there shaky past.

“He’s a beautiful person,” she said. “Regardless of what I felt in the past at the time, I actually forgive him and I’m very much over that.”