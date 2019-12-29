Christina Milian took to Instagram on Saturday to express her excitement for the arrival of her son in 2020. In the post, two photos of Christina posing in the sun show that she has had some henna tattoos done on her pregnant belly. Christina looks beautiful with her tattoos, and since henna is not permanent, it's perfect for the time being while she's pregnant. In the caption, she wrote, "The best is yet to come 💝 2019 has presented so many great opportunities and above all the greatest gift with my ♾ partner @mattpokora & of course big sis @violetmadison can’t wait to welcome our little guy. 💋👶🏽 #thankfulgratefulblessed."

The singer revealed in July that she and boyfriend, Matt Pokora, were expecting their first child together. This will be Christina's second child after her daughter, Violet Madison, with ex-husband, The Dream. When rumours that Christina and Matt got engaged began circulating in June, she was quick to shut them down, but did reveal that she was totally open to having another child. “I definitely want to have another child in the future," she said, "I don’t know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I’ll be ready! I’ll let God handle that!” It looks like God did, indeed, handle that, and now, she looks overjoyed to be welcoming another addition to her family in the new year.