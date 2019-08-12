Congratulations are in order for Christina Milian and her beau Matt Pokora. The couple announced last month that they're expecting their first baby, sharing the news with excited fans on social media. This will be Milian's second baby and her first with her current boyfriend. Until this weekend, the couple had not revealed whether they would be having a boy or a girl and that all changed when they shared photos from a party they held, telling all their closest friends about the sex of their unborn child.

Complete with blue smoke and special balloons, Christina and Matt learned that they would be having a baby boy in front of their loved ones. They took several moments to share the news with their fans, reflecting on just how happy they are right now. "Oh B👦🏽Y we’re above and beyond Cloud 9," wrote the singer.

Her comments are filled with some of the most famous names in the industry, including Tiny Harris, Ashanti, La La Anthony, and many others wishing the couple well. Milian has said that her first trimester was "exhausting" so hopefully, she's able to find time to rest before her baby is born. Chances are, she'll be preparing for her precious baby boy's arrival these next few months.

Congrats to the happy couple!