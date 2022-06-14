Pride Month continues to attract more and more crowds to major events in celebration of the LGBTQ community, with the most recent taking place in Los Angeles and including a show-stopping performance from Christina Aguilera, who donned a bedazzled green strap-on as a part of one of her looks for the evening.

As Page Six reports, the 41-year-old pulled on a Hulk-esque green breastplate along with her sex toy to sing a duet with German singer-songwriter Kim Petras, and that wasn't the only collaboration she had in store for her fans that night.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer called on Mya to perform their 2001 hit, "Lady Marmalade," which also originally featured Lil' Kim and P!nk and was a part of Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge film.

Both singers wore vibrant yellow looks for the song, and Aguilera took a moment to thank her friend afterward. "Thank you so much for doing this. Mya, ladies and gentlemen."

Other songs from the starlet's repertoire that she pulled out include "Dirrty" and "Beautiful."

Her wardrobe changes saw everything from cone-shaped nipples to a perfectly on-theme rainbow outfit. Of course, she also paid tribute to one of her most famous music videos from 2002, putting on the chaps getup that she rocked back in the day (and also revisited at the 2021 People's Choice Awards).

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

This Pride Month, we've also seen bold looks from JT (who wore rainbow nipple pasties in her celebratory selfie), and Janelle Monaé, who wore a bold black and white outfit while acting as the grand marshall of a parade – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

