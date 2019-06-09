mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Christian Rich & Jaden Return With "Shibuya (GHOST II)" feat. Vic Mensa & Belly

Milca P.
June 08, 2019 23:49
Shibuya (GHOST II)
Christian Rich Feat. Jaden, Vic Mensa & Belly

Christian Rich shares "Shibuya."


Last summer, Jaden Smith and production duo Christian Rich dropped off Jaden's "GHOST" track, and now, like clockwork, the duo has claimed the track's follow up with "Shibuya (GHOST II)," adding Vic Mensa and Belly to the mix this time around.

The same dark soundscapes persist on the newest iteration while the duo attaches an animated clip to illustrate the new track.

"Delivering songs with superstars all on one song, we see them like combining the Avengers,” Christian Rich explain of the concept in a statement. “Visually we created a short film concept to bring a new look to contemporary music but with nostalgic elements that connect the viewer to forgotten childhood adventures. We wanted to touch on the cartoons we watched as kids in Nigeria — G-ForceHe-Man, stuff that’s nostalgic.”

Quotable Lyrics

Antisocial, in my section with  my savaged
Damn, I hate the club, but I love the bad bitches
No brand names, I make all my clothes
I brought Jaden out in 2015, now he sell out shows

-Vic Mensa

 

