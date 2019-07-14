Disney's Toy Story 4 has been in theatres for some time now and while it's a beloved ending to the Toy Story universe that fans can't get enough of, another Christian mom group is upset by a scene that shows lesbian mothers. One Million Moms is trying to boycott the film for a scene that shows Woody’s new owner Bonnie getting dropped off at school. In the background, you can see another child being dropped off who has two moms.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"1MM agrees it was a noticeably small scene with the sole purpose of attempting to normalize this lifestyle," the blog post details. "Some in the gay blogging community have agreed that the moment “was not groundbreaking by any standard” but continued to praise it as a “small moment of normalization,” which is exactly why 1MM finds this to be so dangerous."

The post added: "Toy Story 4 is the last place parents would expect their children to be confronted with content regarding sexual orientation. Issues of this nature are being introduced too early and too soon. It is extremely common yet unnecessary."

So far the petition has over 13,000 signatures. "It's so funny how these parents try to boycott toy story 4 cuz of a lesbian scene thinking it's gonna "influence" their kids or whatever. bitch ive been exposed to straight movies my whole life and i still ended up being gay 😂😂😂😂," one Twitter user responded.