Despite a relatively quiet start to the season on the COVID-19 front, the NFL is now going through a massive outbreak that is affecting various teams around the league. For example, the Los Angeles Rams currently have six players out with the virus, including Odell Beckham Jr., who tested positive today. On Tuesday alone, 37 players tested positive for COVID, and there could be another two dozen more on the way.

Some are calling for games to postponed while others want the league to suspend play. At this point, such a thing probably won't happen as the NFL is too deep into the season to really do anything about it.

Now, another high profile player as tested positive for the virus, as it was revealed by Ian Rapoport that Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers now has COVID.

Eric Espada/Getty Images

McCaffrey is currently out for the rest of the NFL season and is on the Injured Reserve. With that in mind, his COVID-19 diagnosis won't exactly affect the team's lineup, however, it could certainly endanger those he has been in contact with. For now, however, it doesn't seem like the Panthers are too concerned about a fully-fledged outbreak.

With outbreaks happening all over the sports world, be sure to stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on this developing story.