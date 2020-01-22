It was a devastating loss for TobyMac and his family when his son, 21-year-old Truett Foster McKeehan, passed away back in October 2019 at home in Nashville, Tennessee. The shocking news reverberated throughout the music industry as the Christian rapper attempted to honor Truett with an emotional tribute in his song, "21 Years."

"'21 years' is a song I wrote about the recent passing of my firstborn son, Truett Foster McKeehan. I loved him with all my heart," TobyMac shared on Instagram. “Until something in life hits you this hard, you never know how you will handle it. I am thankful that I have been surrounded by love, starting with God’s and extending to community near and far that have walked with us and carried us everyday.”

Truett was an aspiring rapper who wanted to follow in his father's footsteps. On October 23, police responded to a 911 call at almost 11:00 a.m. that someone was in cardiac arrest. After months of testing, both Radar Online and Extra TV report that Truett's cause of death has been deemed an accidental overdose from "acute combined drug intoxication." The publications state that both "fentanyl" and "amphetamine" were found in his system. Check out a clip of TobyMac's "21 Years" below.