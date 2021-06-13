Denmark's team doctor, Morten Boesen, says that star midfielder Christian Eriksen was "gone" before cardiac resuscitation after he collapsed during a Euro Cup group match against Finland, Saturday.

"He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest," Boesen said in a press conference, Sunday. "How close were we [to losing Eriksen]? I don't know. We got him back after one defibrillator, so that's quite fast. I'm not a cardiologist, so the details I will leave to the experts at the hospital."



Martin Meissner - Pool / Getty Images

The fall came towards the end of the first half of play while he was receiving a pass from a teammate. After he collapsed, players rushed over to him and waved on medical professionals to take the field.

Eriksen, 29, is currently in stable condition after the shocking incident.

Denmark's Kasper Hjulmand says he is unsure if the team will be ready for their next matchup after the potentially traumatizing incident.

"We will try tomorrow to establish normality as much as is possible," Hjulmand added. "Players have different kinds of shocks and traumas and emotions. We will try to use the next couple of days as good as possible. I will try to get a feeling of the players. Maybe for some, the time is too short to be able to play football again."

