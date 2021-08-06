For the first time ever, Christian Bale was spotted on the set of his upcoming movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, this week in Malibu, California.

Known for his dramatic body transformations and diving deep into his characters, Bale was photographed in full costume wearing a dark silver and gray ensemble that covered his entire body. The actor also wore silver face paint, disguising his famous face and becoming pretty much unrecognizable. Check out the pics of Christian (below).

Little known is about the movie and its plot, other than Bale is set to play the film's villain, Gorr the God Butcher. DailyMail claims “Christian's character is an alien who hails from a planet afflicted by environmental calamities and whose prayers to the gods go unanswered. After the deaths of his parents and pregnant wife Gorr becomes violently opposed to the gods as a result of their indifference.”

Tessa Thompson, who is once again playing her role as Valkyrie in the movie, said back in March that she had read the script for the film and said it “is going to be fantastic."

Look for Thor: Love and Thunder to be hitting theaters next year, May 6, 2022.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images

