While some have grown fatigued of superhero movies and the inherent bombast that tends to come with them, the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains one of the most popular franchises of all time. As such, they're able to entice some of the game's heavy hitters, from Scarlett Johannssen to Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin to Brie Larsen. The Thor series in particular has drawn in some impressive starring talent, including Natalie Portman, Stellan Skarsgard, Cate Blanchett, and Anthony Hopkins. Now, with Thor: Love And Thunder set to arrive in the near future, it would appear another excellent actor is in talks to join the party.

Christopher Polk/Getty Image

According to a report from Collider, none other than Christian Bale is currently in talks to join the Taika Waititi-helmed fourth Thor movie. It's unclear as to who he might be playing, but given that Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson are all lined up to reprise their heroic roles, the position of villain remains open. It would certainly be exciting to see Bale chew some scenery, especially given Blanchett's impressive antagonistic turn in Thor Ragnarok.

As of now, the report remains largely speculative. Still, it's interesting to see Bale attached to another Superhero movie, after he turned in an iconic performance in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Are you trying to see top tier Oscar-winning talent engage in verbal sparring with the likes of Chris Hemsworth's Thor?

[via]