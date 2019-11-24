Before Robert Pattinson was even a household name, Christian Bale was running things as Batman for seven years in three films - 2005's Batman Begins, 2008's The Dark Knight and 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. The 45-year-old actor recently chatted with The Toronto Sun and explained just why he never agreed to a fourth film in the Christopher Nolan franchise.



Apparently, at first Chris only wanted to make one film based on a "new kind of Batman" but finally it was settled that it would only be three. "Then when they came and said, 'You want to go make another?' It was fantastic, but we still said, 'This is it. We will not get another opportunity.' Then they came and they said, 'OK, let’s do a third one.' Chris had always said to me that if we were fortunate to be able to make three we would stop. “Let’s walk away after that,” Christian explained.

By no surprise, a fourth film was requested but it was a solid "no."

"I said, 'No. We have to stick to Chris’ dream, which was always to, hopefully, do a trilogy. Let’s not stretch too far and become overindulgent and go for a fourth,'" Christian added.