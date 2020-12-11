Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe went public, and the former Batman star is set to play Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. Tessa Thompson previously teased that the actor would be taking on the role of a villain, however, at the time, we did not know which villain that would be.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) are set to return to their roles with the new addition of Christian Bale making this cast extremely stacked. The picture is set to be in theatres on May 6, 2022.

Gorr The God Butcher is a Marvel comics original and has had many run-ins with the iconic rival sibling duo Thor and Loki. Gorr’s family was killed off one by one and seeks vengeance by killing off all the Gods.

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige confirmed Bale’s role for the film during Marvel Studios’ segment of Disney Investor Day.

Bale played a huge role in the DC Universe as Batman in Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight (2012). His Marvel debut is long overdue, and fans are excited to see what he’s bringing to the table as a new supervillain.

This is the fourth installment of the Thor series, and Taika Waititi is set to return to direct. Waititi received a great amount of praise for his work with Thor: Ragnarok which grossed $354.4 million.

Phase four of the MCU is set to feature a lot of new faces including Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel.

