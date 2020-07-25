In a world where boob jobs usually mean bigger breasts, Chrissy Teigen is moving against the grain. The wife of John Legend infamously had her breast implants removed in June. Her reasoning was that she had them done for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue ten years ago, but after having kids, they didn't look the same. “I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed," she explained.

Now, she is considering another surgery to get her breast size reduced. On her Instagram story, she revealed that she feels her breasts are still too large. “This is supposed to go over each titty, but my boobs are too low,” she stated. “And yes, they are still huge. I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller. I did not expect that they would still be this large.” We're sure somewhere, John Legend is crying. Jokes aside, Mr. Legend is helping his wife recover.

“We’ve had a lot going on in the house,” Legend said. “[Chrissy] is recovering — she had plastic surgery a couple of weeks ago that she’s told everyone about. It takes recovery time whenever you let someone cut you up a bit, so I’ve been trying to help her as much as possible.”