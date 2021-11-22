Rumour has it that BBL’s are on the way out, which means it’s time for a new cosmetic procedure craze to take over the world. While lip injections and botox seem to be working for some, others, like Chrissy Teigen, have opted to focus on their eyebrows.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old revealed via Instagram that she underwent an eyebrow transplant, which involves hairs being removed from the back of a patient’s head and placed on the face. The end result creates an aesthetically pleasing shape, providing much fuller brows for those who may have over-plucked or are suffering from thinness.

“I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” Teigen captioned a photo on her story. The procedure appears to have been done by Dr. Jason Diamond and Dr. Jason Champagne, and the selfies she shared show a dramatic difference.

Later in the evening, the mother of two gave her followers another update, sharing that her eyebrows look “a little dark” right now, but she’s pleased to have them back on her face. She also cautioned people, especially teenagers to “not pluck them all off like I did!!!”

Dr. Diamond shared some of the model’s photos to his own page, also cautioning about the dangers of over-plucking. “Eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic,” he wrote. “They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in.”

Would you ever undergo an eyebrow transplant? Let us know in the comments.

