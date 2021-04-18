Chrissy Teigen is returning to Twitter, after announcing that she would be leaving the social media platform, back in March.

"Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," Teigen wrote in her first tweet back.

"I choose to take the bad with the good!!" she added.



David Livingston / Getty Images

As for what she's been up to during her Twitter absence, she replied to a fan that she's "spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles."

Teigen originally decided to leave the platform, explaining that her experience has become more negative than positive: “This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something. My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

Before leaving the platform, she also said that she feels "like everyone hates me."

"I feel like everyone hates me. I’m not looking for you to tell me you don’t, I swear, please don’t!!! it is just overwhelming. I keep seeing 'how has she not disabled these comments' across all platforms on anything I say and it sucks," she explained.

[Via]