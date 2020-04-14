Chrissy Teigen is always one for a hilarious antic or two. The model wife of singer John Legend has essentially made a second career out of her social media presence.

One thing we've learned over the course of Chrissy Teigen's social media antics is that she loves to troll her husband, John Legend. We've seen it happen before, and now, we're seeing it happen again albeit in a blast-from-the-past type of way.

Teigen uploaded an old video clip of herself and Legend that was filmed right before the singer's 2018 Jesus Christ Superstar performance. In the clip, Teigen can be seen encouraging Legend before quickly spiraling into an off-the-cuff performance of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" where she's really just yelling the lyrics at Legend's face. It's hilarious enough by itself, but it's Chrissy caption that really brings thing up a level, and once more prove Teigen's social media trolling savviness. She writes:

"a lot of people don’t know this but before this all started I was well on my way to discovering my talent for quickly-spoken words aka “rap” music. what was merely a source of entertainment for me growing up became more than just something I could listen to others do. I needed to spit for myself. The first time I got in the studio, my fingers and voice shook like a dog straight out of the bath, a sputtering car engine in a cold winter’s night. But I knew once I passed that moment of fear, the anxiety would turn into lyrics so poignant and beautiful that the world needed to hear. I used my new gift in every which way I could, sharing the sweet sounds and effortlessness even with a baby growing inside me. It was almost like the baby was lending me it’s small talent for rap as well - I was even better than before. Here is me (song written by me) performing for john before his role as Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar - a role that eventually lead to him getting the EGOT. there were no limits to what I was capable of. Maybe one day when this is all over we will meet again"

Watch the viral clip below.