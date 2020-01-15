Between her Instagram and Twitter activity, Chrissy Teigen is known for practically living on the Internet. Because of her extremely online presence, the former model-turned-TV-personality-turned-cookbook-author is well-versed in the ways of social media trolls, and can predict what they're going to say about her posts before they say them. On this occasion, Chrissy got a step ahead of the curve when she posted a photo of herself posing among beautiful decor, wearing slippers, a towel wrapped around her head, and a robe that was slipping open a bit. Though the photo may appear to some as though she has been the victim of a wardrobe malfunction, Chrissy made sure to clarify the truth in the caption so that no misunderstandings would be had.

On the post, she wrote, "it’s not a nip. my nipples are unfortunately much lower." Chrissy shared this hilarious personal detail knowing that her comments would be flooded with randoms claiming a nip slip had occurred otherwise. The caption had her followers laughing, and definitely succeeded in preventing unwanted declarations of a so-called nip slip. We may see Chrissy in the crowd at the upcoming Grammy Awards, cheering on her husband, John Legend, as he honours the late Prince with a tribute performance along with fellow artists Earth, Wind & Fire, Common, Usher, the Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Beck, Alicia Keys, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Juanes, Gary Clark Jr., and Susanna Hoffs.