Looks like Chrissy Teigen had some fun in the sun this Easter. As Page Six reports, on Monday (April 19th), the 36-year-old took to her Instagram Story to show off the unique tan lines she picked up recently thanks to her bathing suit's interesting cutouts.

"This is great," she wrote atop a mirror selfie, in which she stands totally nude – strategically covering her face as well as her breasts. Beneath her chest, a windowpane-esque pattern can be seen designed across her midsection, likely from spending time outside, soaking up the beautiful spring weather over the holiday.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While her story was full of spice, over on her feed, Teigen kept it cute with some sweet snapshots of her young kiddos, Miles and Luna, dressed up in their festive outfits. "Happy Easter and Chag Sameach from my little chickadees," she captioned her most recent upload.

Just days before, the Utah-born starlet's daughter celebrated her sixth birthday, which earned her a heartfelt tribute from her mother. "She is six, my Luna, my moon, my girl, my first, my baby. I love you," she gushed. "I love you. You changed our world. I can't believe I get to be your mama. Happy happy birthday."





Take a closer look at Teigen's tan lines below.

@chrissyteigen/Instagram Story

