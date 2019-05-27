Chrissy Teigen is all too good at turning some awkward moments into laughable ones. We have evidence of this by her latest Instagram move that sees her making it very clear that she's not a fan of Dwayne Wade's latest shirtless Instagram photo that shows him posted up, looking all kinds of fit. As you can see below, the former Miami Heat player shared an image to his feed with the caption: "This is not an #ad. This is me. This is my life."



Chrissy seemingly liked it out of natural instinct but took her move back in fear of what it may look like to not only her partner John Legend, but also Dwayne's partner, Gabrielle Union. "I unliked this in fear of being weird @gabunion @johnlegend if you saw this just know DO NOT like it," Chrissy hilariously wrote in the photos comment section.

In other Chrissy news, this past weekend the model took a terrible tumble down a flight of stairs and she shared the aftermath on Twitter. "I finally fell down my stairs yesterday. Can’t believe it didn’t happen sooner," she captioned an image of the eye-widening bruise.