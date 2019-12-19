If you weren't aware that The Voice just wrapped up its latest season of the show then you and Chrissy Teigen have something in common since she too didn't know and then had to prepare for a wrap party at her house. The 34-year-old mother of two who's married to John Legend - a judge on the series - got a text from her husband telling her that the cast was headed to their home for a party, something she needed preparation for. Chrissy was so upset that she took to Twitter to vent.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I didn’t know tonight was the voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f*cking mad because I didn’t make a fucking FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f*ck does this? U don’t win the voice then eat short ribs," she wrote on Twitter. "It sounds dumb yes but this is VERY john. I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra shit and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he’s like “no it’s fine they just wanna have dinner” but it’s literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck."

For those who gave Chrissy a hard time for her vent, she added: "If u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house." Chrissy continued to share screenshots of text from John who didn't seem too bothered about the ordeal and in the end, as seen in the photo below, things all worked out.