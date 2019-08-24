It’s 2019 and some of Chrissy Tiegen’s followers are still worked up about a bra. The thirty-three-year-old model posted a photo of herself shopping on Thursday in a burgundy jumpsuit. She looks to be shopping for toys for her kids with an excited face. “What do you think I’m looking at,” she writes for the caption.

It’s this innocuous question that many fans decided to pounce on. “A bra, girl get you one!” one commenter wrote. In the photo, Tiegen is braless and going about her day in comfort. One commenter defended the model’s choice saying, “All of these WOMEN commenting on the fact she’s not wearing a bra 🙄 y’all are just jealous that you don’t have the confidence to do it too because we all know bras are the worst thing in existence.”

This isn’t the first time Tiegen has faced criticism online. Just last month fans body shammed her on twitter; to which she responded, “everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped Instagrams. I've had no ass forever - is this new news to some of you?” adding, “fuckin lames wouldn't be able to stop blabbering if I got my ass done either. bored as all hell, never can win!”