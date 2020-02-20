Like all mothers, Chrissy Teigen has experienced her fair share of mom-shaming, but she says that there is one thing she gets the most flack for. While she may receive comments about how she shouldn't cook with wine or show cleavage around her kids, her most commonly shamed "mommy act" is feeding her kids meat. “Any time I post a picture of them holding ribs or eating sausage, I get a lot of criticism," the former model revealed. “Vegans and vegetarians are mad and feel that we’re forcing meat upon them at a young age. They freak out."

However, Chrissy, who has a three-year-old daughter, Luna, and a 21-month-old son, Miles, with husband, John Legend, also gets a ton of heat for any and all transportation photos. “If they get a glimpse of the car seat, there is a lot of buckle talk,” she noted. “Maybe for one half of a second, the strap slipped down." The invasive strangers of the Internet don't seem to appreciate all the screen time, either. "TV is another big one. We have TV on a lot in my house. John and I work on television; we love watching television."

"The comments affect me," she admitted. "Of course." However, she's developed a "thicker skin" over the years, and has learned how to tune out the unwarranted criticism. “When Luna was a little baby, I would get so sad. I remember being bummed out because I felt like she didn’t love me as much as she loved John," she revealed. "It was the dumbest, silliest thing to worry about. Now, when Miles pulls away from me, I’m not taking it the same way. I know how strong Luna and my bond is, and I know Miles and I will be there too. You can’t take anything personally.” The outspoken Internet star, who is promoting the Pampers “Share the Love Campaign,” said, “hearing that nine out of 10 moms don’t feel like they’re doing a good enough job is terrible. We're all so worried that we're not doing all that we can, when we really are." Watch the full interview below: