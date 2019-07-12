Chrissy Teigen, her husband John Legend and their two beautiful children were recently on a dreamy Italian vacation and Chrissy shared numerous cute shots of the sunny days to her Instagram feed. A Twitter user got a hold of a paparazzi photo of the couple and shared it to his feed, thinking the image was hilarious based on John's face and how it appears he's looking at his wife.

Chrissy, who's no rookie to clapping back to haters and keeping conversations going on Twitter, responded with some words. "Everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped instagrams. I've had no ass forever - is this new news to some of you?" she wrote, adding: "fuckin lames wouldn't be able to stop blabbering if I got my ass done either. bored as all hell, never can win!"

The original user later defended his post, alleging he wasn't laughing at what Chrissy thought. “We laughing at dude face ma. That’s what makes the pic funny. Stay blessed.”

She added: "Yeah. his grossed out face looking at my ass. you don't need to explain this to me. I get it. I know the meme and I see the 100s of comments under it *about* my body and his reaction to it. you were clowning on me or his look at me. that's all."