Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be keeping things hush-hush when it comes to speaking publicly about their divorce, but Chrissy Teigen has shared a bit of insight. The famous couple has been together for nearly nine years, married for almost seven, and after rumors that their marriage was in trouble, they officially announced their split.

While Kanye has laid low, Kim has been seen partying with her sisters and friends as she eases back into the single life. Her mother, Kris Jenner, has stated that she's advised the couple to put their four children first, and in a recent interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Chrissy Teigen claims she's been in contact with Kim.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"Kim is doing okay. I know Kim gave her all for everything," said Teigen. "It's honestly a shame that it didn't work out because I saw them being a forever relationship. I really did, but I know she tried her best." She was also asked if her husband, John Legend, has been in contact with Kanye during this time, considering they're longtime friends and collaborators. However, Legend did say last year that he and Ye were no longer as close as they used to be.

"I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye," Teigen answered. She added with a laugh, "If anyone knows Kanye, it's that he goes off the grid and it's hard to ever contact him." Watch Chrissy Teigen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen below.