Now is not the right time to make jokes about Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper was just involved in a shooting, allegedly following a fight with Tory Lanez, which resulted in him firing shots at her foot. Details are still very unclear but, despite the confusion, it is not alright to be cracking jokes about Megan being the victim of violence.

Chrissy Teigen was not necessarily making reference to the shooting when she sent out a silly tweet about the star but she definitely should have read the room before clicking "send." As a result, she's been forced to apologize for offending her fanbase and Megan Thee Stallion.



Presley Ann/Getty Images

Responding to the play on words trend on Twitter, Teigen wrote, "I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on."

As you surely know, Megan is known for her outstanding twerking skills. While this joke would have been funny a few weeks ago, it's definitely not the right time to be bringing it up.

After facing some backlash for the tweet, Teigen has apologized.

"I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something their known for with meg and twerking and i should have known that it is just not the right time especially for something so dumb and shitty and pointless as the joke was," wrote the actress and model on her Twitter page, which is protected from anybody who is not following her. "Making anyone feel reminded of a terrible time or letting you guys down sucks more than anything to me so I am sorry to Megan and anyone who thought this was about the incident at all."

Do you accept her apology?