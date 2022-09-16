There once was a time when Chrissy Teigen would share many of her personal experiences with her millions of social media followers. But the former model took a break from sharing too many details about her personal life after being "cancelled" over allegations of cyberbullying. Fast forward one-year later and Teigen is back to being open and vulnerable with her loyal fans.

Chrissy Teigen, Miles Theodore Stephens and John Legend in 2019 in Los Angeles, California - Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

On Thursday (September 16), the TV personality dropped a bombshell on the world, admitting that her 2020 miscarriage was actually an abortion. While speaking at Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit, Chrissy shared, "Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions." The mom of two continued, "It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention."

Admitting that heartbreaking circumstance came as a shock to her, John Legend's wife confirmed, Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Chrissy says the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade over the Summer caused her to reflect on the challenging experience. "I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

Fortunately for the famous couple, the were able to experience the joy of pregnancy once again. Last month, Teigen revealed that she and John are expecting their 4th child together. Congrats to the Legend family.





[Via]