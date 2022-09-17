Another day, another altercation between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Usually, it's the "Thotiana"star's family making headlines along with the volitaile couple. On Friday, it was Chrisean's family at the center of the drama. After taking Blueface to meet her family, footage showed the California rapper getting into a scuffle with Chrisean's father. According to her, Blueface punched her dad and knocked him out.

Shortly after, a family member of Chrisean's took to Instagram to call the 22-year old out. "Chrisean you really green asf yall on some weird a*** s***. COME FIGHT ME!!," the family member posted. Blueface remorselessly responded to the incident, posting on social media "I'm her daddy now."



Chrisean and Blueface in 2022 -Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network

Caught in between her family and her boyfriend, Chrisean shared a short message to social media about the altercation. "What hurts da most ion have nothing to this sh*t for I was doing it for my family." She shared another message to Twitter, before deleting it, sharing intimate details about her father and his past abuse, revealing, "That same dad that got knocked out was the same guy that tied my mom up in da woods just to beat her cuz she scream so loud in the house wen he beated her in front of us." Chrisean went on to share, "He went out his way to damage my whole family that same dad I met when I was 7. Somebody was supposed to knock that n***a out a long time ago."





Fans noticed that television cameras were rolling throughout Blueface's fight with Rock's father. No word on when or where the footage will air. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.