Following the explosive altercation that recently went viral, Chrisean Rock hints at there being trouble in her relationship-situationship with Blueface. Rock has been a ride or die for the California rapper ever since they met during her feature on his OnlyFans reality series with several other women. She later became his artist but it was clear that their relationship smudged the personal-or-professional line. They appeared on social media displaying their affections, but she was also arrested after allegedly stealing his car and driving cross country.

Meanwhile, Rock and Blueface's mother seemed to be getting along just fine, but this week, the world watched as a video of a physical altercation circulated. Rock confirmed that she fought Blueface's mother and sister, but the two women would accuse the rapper of hitting them, as well.



Maury Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images

The entire debacle has caused everyone involved to become talking points and face backlash, but a few tweets by Rock suggested that things weren't happy at home with Blueface. Onsite grabbed screenshots where it seemed as if Rock was stating that Blue was with other women.

"Wen ya n*gga give his d*ck up to another b*tch it takes the value from the relationship," she wrote. "That tht point the relationship is confused friendship. Ion got the energy nor mind to get wit it I feel like I make my self busy onpurpose to ignore the truth about sh*t... Whish I can take my heart out of my chest n throw it away I wonder who Id be after tht."

"Tusslen wit depression." Meanwhile, Rock just revealed that she got herself a new tattoo on the front of her neck of Blueface's...well, face. Check it out below.