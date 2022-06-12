Chrisean Rock has managed to stay in the media lately. Her brutal fight with the rapper Blueface's mother and sister disrupted social media and was talked about for days. She was also trending after she got the "Thotiana" artist's face tattooed on her neck-- the reason being was so that when people saw her, they saw him, as she stated in a video.

Now, the 22-year-old is in the news cycle once again. Rock is starring in a reality television show on Zeus Networks called Baddies South. The series centers around multiple adult women living in a house together. The group is documented as they experience both drama and fun at the same time.

In a snippet of the upcoming show, which is set to premiere tonight (June 12), a cast member called out Chrisean for her cleaning habits. As Natalie Nunn, producer of the series, welcomed the girls to their Atlanta home, she laid down the rules for them to abide by. "Don't break sh*t in this motherf*cker and clean up after yourselves," she emphasized.

Annoyed by the regulations, Rock chimed in and said, "Don't tell me what to do, because I'm going to look at y'all like, 'Y'all not my mother.'" Another cast mate, who goes by the name Persuasion, decided to call Rock out amid her comments. "That rule was for you, Chrisean. You're the only one that's been leaving trash everywhere we go lately."

Rock let out a loud sigh and also stated, "If I didn't clean it up, oh well." Watch the entire clip below.