Over the weekend, an undeniably messy spat broke out involving Chrisean Rock and Blueface, as well as the rapper's mother, Karlissa Saffold, and his sister, Kali Miller. Initially, the latter two women claimed they were both hit by Blue, hopping on social media to share their own stories, but it wasn't long before Wack 100 refuted their allegations, revealing to Hollywood Unlocked that it was Chrisean who fought them.

Rock also admitted to being involved in an altercation on Blue's IG story, with Wack later coming through with receipts and some graphic footage of the aftermath of the incident. The Baltimore native has remained relatively quiet about all the drama, although earlier today she went live to tell her side of the story.

During the stream, the "Rainy Days" artist confirmed Wack 100's report about Karlissa not wanting Chrisean in her son's house, where the rapper's mother and her husband have been staying. An argument broke out, and Rock claims that a glass jar and other objects were hurled her way.

In the past, Blueface's mother allegedly swung on Chrisean at her other son's barbershop. "She swung on me before, but I let it slide. You know, I don't hit [other] people's mothers. So, it took a lot in me to do what I had to do because she kept charging at me and was like, 'I'mma beat the shit out of you,' and shit like that," the creative told viewers.

Rock also revealed that the 25-year-old gave her "permission" to defend herself from Karlissa. "Her son was like, 'Yeah, stick up for yourself. Don't let her hit you.' So, I said, 'Alright. F**k it.' I'm beating her up and stomping on her, and Blue finally breaks it up."

Later that same day, the beef continued when Chrisean was at Blue's house hosting an event for her football team. The "Thotiana" hitmaker's sister is said to have "rushed her in the garage," which also lines up with Wack 100's recounting.

Kali insisted that Rock square up, but her teammates asked the woman to leave. As the story goes, Kali's husband came out of nowhere, pulling Chrisean's hair and hitting her in the ear, and eventually, he was also hit by his own wife with things only escalating from there.





Check out the full video above