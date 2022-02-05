Blueface and Chrisean have been making headlines for months in regards to the rollercoaster of a relationship they put on display. There have been fights, wars of words, break ups and break ins, all occuring within the first month of the new year. The situation eventually led to frequent wordspreader Wack 100 getting involved in some back and forth with Chrisean as well. Her latest performance in this reality show entails her breaking into Blueface's house, and falling into his bathtub drunk.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Wealth Garden Entertainment Juneteenth Celebration

Blueface recorded a video of one one of the windows in his house, damaged and in utter disarray. He posted the video to Instagram. In the clip, he can be heard saying the following: "New York crib... What the f*ck happened to my window? Breaking in to gimme the skins," in which he was clearly referring to the fact that her attempted entry had intimate purposes.





After this, Chrisean took to Instagram Live to detail the situation and explain her side of the story. She blatantly stated that the entire incident occured due to her high level of intoxication. Viewers of the live encouraged her to stop with the heavy drinking, with some of them stating that she needs serious help. Chrisean also posted to her Instagram Story, saying "I'm sorry I was believing hennything is possible last night."





Chrisean stated that part of the reason for her behavior is that she loves Blueface for "taking her out the hood." Many of her viewers don't find that to be a rational excuse.

