Chris Webby Arrives "28 Wednesdays Later"

Fans though Chris Webby was done with his Wednesday series after the end of the trilogy, but the Connecticut lyricist is back with 28 Wednesdays Later. This project runs for 20-tracks, which is a quite hefty listing these days. 28 Wednesdays Later features guest appearances from Pete Davidson, Rittz, Merkules, Grieves, Jarren Benton, Skrizzly Adams, Bria Lee, ANoyd, International Santo, Millyz, and Xander Goodheart.

Webby compared his Wednesday series, which was supposed to be a trilogy, to The Sopranos. "David Chase was going to end The Sopranos earlier," he explains. "And they were like, ‘dude, we got to keep it going. The people love it,’ and he did keep it going for a little bit longer. But he also knew when to call it. So, you know, I feel like I got to do the same thing with the Wednesday series. I don't want to say rapping in general…. I got another 10, 15 years in me personally, but people got to know when to call it." Stream 28 Wednesdays Later now and let us know what you think below.