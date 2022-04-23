The slapping incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock has sparked heated debates and conversations since the notable ceremony back in March. And despite the King Richard icon having apologized to the comic for his actions, the backlash continues. So far, Chris Rock has not directly addressed the issue. Indeed, reports by the Hollywood Reporter's Senior Film Editor, Rebecca Keegan, confirmed that "Chris Rock has not yet issued a statement. There is a statement going around purporting to be from Rock that is not from him, per his team. It’s the one that starts, ‘As a comedian, it can be difficult to understand." However, a close family member of his, Chris Rock's very own mother, has decided to chime in.





"When Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me." she started powerfully. "So many things could have happened. Chris could have stepped back and fallen. You really could have gotten taken out in handcuffs." The powerful statement does not steer far from the overall feedback expressed by numerous celebrities including Judd Apatow and Jim Carrey. In latest news, even actress Zoe Kravitz was placed in the hot seat for commenting on the incident via an Instagram caption many deemed as unnecessary shade.