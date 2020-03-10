Comedian, Chris Rock and his actress girlfriend of four years, Megalyn Echikunwoke are officially no longer. According to Page Six, multiple sources confirmed that the power couple discreetly ended their relationship a couple of months ago without an official public announcement. Allegedly, the New Jack City actor was unwilling to fully settle down with Echikunwoke after struggling with the grievous divorce from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock, that made official back in 2016. Now, the 55-year-old is back on the market as one of the world's most coveted single entertainers. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Echikunwoke, she's had to see a lot of her ex-boyfriend in recent memory and will have to see a lot more of him in the near future. After stealing the show alongside Steve Martin at the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony with his audience-targeted jokes, Chris Rock made headlines across the globe for his performance. Now, with Chris Rock revamping the Saw movie franchise with the help of Samuel L. Jackson and him taking on a mob boss role on one of the most-watched television series in Fargo this upcoming season, the 36-year-old actress will have to endure the pain of the post-breakup grieving process while he increases his on-screen time.

However, despite Rock's success, Echikunwoke has secured a bag of her own starring in the television drama Almost Family and the Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish-led comedy film, Night School (2018).

In Chris Rock's first standup special in over a decade entitled, Tamborine (2018), he opened up about his divorce from his ex-wife of nearly 20 years. Rock painfully jokes:

"I had to pay for a lawyer to divorce me. That’s like hiring a hitman to kill you. I had to go through a custody fight for my kids. Just to see my kids, man. You don’t want to be a man in family court. You don’t want to be a black man in any court... Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS."

While it is unclear whether or not Chris Rock and Megalyn Echikunwoke's decision to break it off was amicable, the two obviously shared a special bond that worthy of treasuring for the last four years and have bright futures ahead of them both. Check out the trailer to Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson's, Spiral (2020), set to release in May in the video provided below.