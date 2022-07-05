Chris Rock and Will Smith's violent incident at the Oscars earlier this year was all anyone could talk about for weeks, but by now, much of the world has moved on from the controversy – and so have the two men.

While the Gemini Man star took a trip to India in hopes of getting back in touch with his spiritual side after slapping the comedian for cracking a joke about his wife, the Madagascar voice actor seemingly has a budding new romance taking up much of his time.

As TMZ notes, the South Carolina native was spotted at a Cardinals game in St. Louis with What Happens in Vegas actress Lake Bell last month. The two were sitting in the same box, seemingly trying to lay low and avoid attracting too much attention.

Over the weekend, the pair stepped out on several dates – first grabbing a bite to eat at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Saturday (July 2) and the next day, hitting up Coast Restaurant in the same area for more great food.

Though it was just the two of them dining, sources note that there was no obvious PDA during their outing, though they did appear to be flirtatious and in good spirits.

The 57-year-old was previously married to Malaak Compton-Rock, who he shares two children with; they divorced in 2016, after 20 years of marriage. Bell, for her part, was married to tattoo artist Scott Campbell from 2013 to 2020.

