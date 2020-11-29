Chris Rock says comedian Neal Brennan once gifted him a piece of artwork painted by Rachel Dolezal. Rock showed the piece to James Corden on a recent episode of his late show.

“Neal Brennan, a good friend of mine, sent me a piece of art last week by this new great artist. And I want to show you this piece of art," Rock said on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “Beautiful, right? Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. I hang it up, and the artist’s name is Rachel Dolezal. I have an original Rachel Dolezal in my hallway.”

Dolezal is a former college professor and activist, best known as a white woman who identified as a black woman. Her story became a national controversy in 2015.

Rock is currently starring in the fourth season of FX's Fargo.

Corden and Rock also discussed Rock being selected as one of People's "Sexiest Men Alive."

"I like how they break it off into sections," Rock joked. "Michael B. [Jordan] is the actual sexiest man alive and he's in the men's section. You know what I mean? I'm like sexiest comedian with veneers. That's my category. I beat out Tracy Morgan and Katt Williams."

